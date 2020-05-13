Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS), Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

The shares of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $19 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B&G Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. Buckingham Research was of a view that BGS is Neutral in its latest report on February 27, 2019. CL King thinks that BGS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.73.

The shares of the company added by 9.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.60 while ending the day at $23.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.35 million shares were traded which represents a -72.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. BGS had ended its last session trading at $21.56. B&G Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.37, with a beta of 0.21. B&G Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BGS 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $23.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The B&G Foods Inc. generated 127.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.39%. B&G Foods Inc. has the potential to record 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on June 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $2.37 and traded between $2.21 and $2.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RMTI’s 50-day SMA is 2.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.47. The stock has a high of $5.35 for the year while the low is $1.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.61%, as 6.70M BGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.35% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Richmond Brothers, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,278,961 shares of RMTI, with a total valuation of $12,299,979. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RMTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,978,371 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Rockwell Medical Inc. shares by 5.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,651,554 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -139,564 shares of Rockwell Medical Inc. which are valued at $6,178,121. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Rockwell Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 83,812 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,128,359 shares and is now valued at $2,629,076. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.