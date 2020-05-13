Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) move up 7.45% this morning: APT Price Rally Looks Real

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) has a beta of -0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 61.24, and a growth ratio of 4.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.10, with weekly volatility at 8.85% and ATR at 1.45. The APT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.20 and a $41.59 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.45% on 05/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.69 before closing at $13.84. Intraday shares traded counted 3.84 million, which was 43.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.76M. APT’s previous close was $12.88 while the outstanding shares total 14.04M.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $194.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 42162000 million total, with 10538000 million as their total liabilities.

APT were able to record 9.05 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 9.34 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. recorded a total of 18.15 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 32.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 39.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 8.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 14.04M with the revenue now reading 0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of APT attractive?

In related news, Director, MONTGOMERY CHARLES D sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.54, for a total value of 151,047. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MONTGOMERY CHARLES D now sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 178,670. Also, Director, Buchan James sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were price at an average price of 15.03 per share, with a total market value of 75,150. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MANOCK RUSSELL now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 550,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.50%.