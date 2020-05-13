Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is trading at $11.01 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.83, with weekly volatility at 6.45% and ATR at 0.84. The ANF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.41 and a $27.14 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.49 million, which was -54.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.90M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.17% on 05/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.94 before closing at $11.01. ANF’s previous close was $11.14 while the outstanding shares total 62.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.84,.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $692.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ANF, the company has in raw cash 671.27 million on their books with 282.83 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1264749000 million total, with 815354000 million as their total liabilities.

ANF were able to record 97.9 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -53.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 300.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. recorded a total of 1.18 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 27.11%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 495.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 689.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.92M with the revenue now reading 1.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANF attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Horowitz Fran bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.46, for a total value of 156,900. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ANDERSON KERRII B now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,340. Also, SVP and CFO, Lipesky Scott D. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.00 per share, with a total market value of 22,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Horowitz Fran now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 333,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

4 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.36.