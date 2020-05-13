2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA), GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)

The shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mueller Water Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that MWA is Buy in its latest report on May 10, 2019. Goldman thinks that MWA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.15 while ending the day at $8.15. During the trading session, a total of 897325.0 shares were traded which represents a 21.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. MWA had ended its last session trading at $8.77. Mueller Water Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.20, with a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 MWA 52-week low price stands at $6.64 while its 52-week high price is $12.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mueller Water Products Inc. generated 111.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Mueller Water Products Inc. has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. It started the day trading at $6.53 and traded between $5.81 and $5.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPX’s 50-day SMA is 7.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.57. The stock has a high of $16.68 for the year while the low is $5.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 240503.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.11%, as 255,198 MWA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.46% of GP Strategies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 77.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.85% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sagard Capital Partners Managemen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,639,367 shares of GPX, with a total valuation of $28,969,361. Cove Street Capital LLC meanwhile bought more GPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,158,208 worth of shares.

Similarly, Royce & Associates LP increased its GP Strategies Corporation shares by 2.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,231,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,486 shares of GP Strategies Corporation which are valued at $9,799,548. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its GP Strategies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,226 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,224,131 shares and is now valued at $9,744,083. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of GP Strategies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.