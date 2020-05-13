2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI), Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1276.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.76.

The shares of the company added by 7.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.50 while ending the day at $12.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -65.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. AHPI had ended its last session trading at $11.72. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AHPI 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $45.00.

The Allied Healthcare Products Inc. generated 352000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is now rated as Neutral. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BECN as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BECN could surge by 1.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.16% to reach $20.58/share. It started the day trading at $22.40 and traded between $20.245 and $20.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BECN’s 50-day SMA is 19.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.19. The stock has a high of $38.99 for the year while the low is $11.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.52%, as 3.99M AHPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.61% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 738.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BECN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 46,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,170,394 shares of BECN, with a total valuation of $135,748,668. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more BECN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,619,310 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares by 14.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,844,682 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -676,276 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. which are valued at $84,583,004. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 917,585 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,447,163 shares and is now valued at $75,837,586. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.