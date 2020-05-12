Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

The shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2016. The Technology company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nano Dimension Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.34.

The shares of the company added by 8.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.82 while ending the day at $0.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.34 million shares were traded which represents a -193.95% decline from the average session volume which is 795380.0 shares. NNDM had ended its last session trading at $0.90. NNDM 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $7.22.

The Nano Dimension Ltd. generated 3.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.53% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.09 and traded between $7.46 and $7.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATI’s 50-day SMA is 9.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.54. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.84%, as 9.41M NNDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.22% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ATI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -103,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,428,088 shares of ATI, with a total valuation of $114,138,748. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,409,154 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,596,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,478 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated which are valued at $98,566,400. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 703,492 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,433,406 shares and is now valued at $63,183,951. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.