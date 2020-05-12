Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Noble Financial in its report released on November 02, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Argus was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2015. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GCI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.40.

The shares of the company added by 27.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.09 while ending the day at $1.39. During the trading session, a total of 13.24 million shares were traded which represents a -214.57% decline from the average session volume which is 4.21 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $1.09. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GCI 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 199.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.0%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $2.245 and traded between $2.14 and $2.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGB’s 50-day SMA is 2.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.46. The stock has a high of $5.34 for the year while the low is $1.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.56%, as 44.34M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.60% of Gerdau S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more GGB shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 6,223,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 104,671,877 shares of GGB, with a total valuation of $199,923,285. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more GGB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,731,723 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gerdau S.A. shares by 10.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,191,622 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,693,961 shares of Gerdau S.A. which are valued at $27,105,998. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Gerdau S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,051 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,801,190 shares and is now valued at $20,630,273. Following these latest developments, around 32.70% of Gerdau S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.