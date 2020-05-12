Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bionano Genomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.43.

The shares of the company added by 20.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.3665 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 16.59 million shares were traded which represents a -264.67% decline from the average session volume which is 4.55 million shares. BNGO had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Bionano Genomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BNGO 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.70.

The Bionano Genomics Inc. generated 17.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bionano Genomics Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.39% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.658 and traded between $3.36 and $3.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 2.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.69. The stock has a high of $15.91 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.89%, as 22.84M BNGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.82% of SM Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,457 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,594,995 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $19,025,894. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,415,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SM Energy Company shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,451,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,605 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $11,530,740. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,468,262 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,983,290 shares and is now valued at $9,739,614. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.