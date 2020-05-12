TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has a beta of 1.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.48,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.62, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 1.72. The AMTD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.70 and a $53.99 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.51% on 05/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $36.90 before closing at $36.94. Intraday shares traded counted 5.22 million, which was -1.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.12M. AMTD’s previous close was $37.89 while the outstanding shares total 522.51M.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMTD were able to record 9.44 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.16 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 9.59 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation recorded a total of 1.48 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 12.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 849.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 631.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 522.51M with the revenue now reading 0.82 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.88 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMTD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMTD attractive?

In related news, Director, MOGLIA JOSEPH H sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 360,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MOGLIA JOSEPH H now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,000. Also, EVP, General Counsel and Sec., KOPLOW ELLEN L S sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 52.01 per share, with a total market value of 896,704. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, BOYLE STEPHEN J now holds 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 949,905. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMTD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.04.