Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

The shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Maxim Group was of a view that INO is Buy in its latest report on February 15, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that INO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 521.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.74.

The shares of the company added by 9.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.03 while ending the day at $11.90. During the trading session, a total of 32.7 million shares were traded which represents a 17.82% incline from the average session volume which is 39.79 million shares. INO had ended its last session trading at $10.85. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 INO 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 22.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. DA Davidson also rated COTY as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that COTY could surge by 30.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.08% to reach $6.83/share. It started the day trading at $5.73 and traded between $4.76 and $4.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COTY’s 50-day SMA is 5.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.62. The stock has a high of $14.14 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.94%, as 22.05M INO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.23% of Coty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,392,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,004,491 shares of COTY, with a total valuation of $227,063,174. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more COTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,380,434 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newton Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Coty Inc. shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,812,858 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -446,242 shares of Coty Inc. which are valued at $128,034,347. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Coty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,463 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,217,911 shares and is now valued at $83,684,421. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Coty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.