Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT), Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

The shares of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $36 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatrace Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Buy the DT stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Neutral rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on April 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Raymond James was of a view that DT is Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that DT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.73.

The shares of the company added by 7.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.69 while ending the day at $33.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.71 million shares were traded which represents a -56.58% decline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. DT had ended its last session trading at $31.22. Dynatrace Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DT 52-week low price stands at $17.05 while its 52-week high price is $37.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatrace Inc. generated 188.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dynatrace Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 06, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.65% to reach $14.10/share. It started the day trading at $10.55 and traded between $8.87 and $9.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBNC’s 50-day SMA is 10.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.90. The stock has a high of $19.48 for the year while the low is $7.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 300215.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.56%, as 376,951 DT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.77% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 152.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HBNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 75,566 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,504,481 shares of HBNC, with a total valuation of $24,694,183. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more HBNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,833,596 worth of shares.

Similarly, Advisory Research, Inc. decreased its Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,802,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,982 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $17,775,066. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,733 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,766,831 shares and is now valued at $17,420,954. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.