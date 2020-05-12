Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)

The shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. WBB Securities was of a view that ARCT is Strong Buy in its latest report on September 20, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that ARCT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 750.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 6.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.27.

The shares of the company added by 23.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.17 while ending the day at $48.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -148.95% decline from the average session volume which is 417010.0 shares. ARCT had ended its last session trading at $39.23. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 ARCT 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $45.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. generated 31.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.55%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $12.21 and traded between $11.16 and $11.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAG’s 50-day SMA is 9.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.49. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $3.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.26%, as 3.03M ARCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.40% of MAG Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 808.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.93% over the last six months.

Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile bought more MAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,856,827 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mason Hill Advisors LLC decreased its MAG Silver Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,378,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of MAG Silver Corp. which are valued at $25,945,528. In the same vein, First Eagle Investment Management… decreased its MAG Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 338,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,280,988 shares and is now valued at $25,197,988. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of MAG Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.