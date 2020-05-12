Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

The shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 31, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on October 21, 2019, to Buy the ZYNE stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on February 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that ZYNE is Buy in its latest report on January 29, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that ZYNE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.45. During the trading session, a total of 4.55 million shares were traded which represents a -694.51% decline from the average session volume which is 572820.0 shares. ZYNE had ended its last session trading at $3.99. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 ZYNE 52-week low price stands at $2.55 while its 52-week high price is $16.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 70.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.17%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.40. It started the day trading at $4.92 and traded between $4.465 and $4.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBLK’s 50-day SMA is 5.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.13. The stock has a high of $12.09 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.84%, as 2.01M ZYNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.36% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 597.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,063,697 shares of SBLK, with a total valuation of $214,679,251. Impala Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more SBLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,713,229 worth of shares.

Similarly, Leucadia Investment Management Lt… increased its Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares by 5.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,018,614 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 260,320 shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. which are valued at $28,304,983. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 120,792 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,166,326 shares and is now valued at $12,218,079. Following these latest developments, around 19.80% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.