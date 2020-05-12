Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

The shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centennial Resource Development Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Cowen was of a view that CDEV is Underperform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that CDEV is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 293.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.84.

The shares of the company added by 12.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.93. During the trading session, a total of 17.33 million shares were traded which represents a -3.53% decline from the average session volume which is 16.74 million shares. CDEV had ended its last session trading at $0.82. Centennial Resource Development Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CDEV 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $10.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Centennial Resource Development Inc. generated 3.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Centennial Resource Development Inc. has the potential to record -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. It started the day trading at $11.27 and traded between $10.41 and $10.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSSI’s 50-day SMA is 11.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.57. The stock has a high of $17.50 for the year while the low is $8.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.18%, as 1.03M CDEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.20% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 714.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DSSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 335,845 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,660,881 shares of DSSI, with a total valuation of $19,615,005. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more DSSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,935,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, China Investment Corp. (Investmen… decreased its Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares by 57.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,086,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,499,959 shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. which are valued at $12,834,423. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.