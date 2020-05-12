Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

The shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aptose Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the APTO stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. B. Riley FBR was of a view that APTO is Buy in its latest report on November 16, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that APTO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 365.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.23.

The shares of the company added by 8.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.65 while ending the day at $8.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -1.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. APTO had ended its last session trading at $7.74. Aptose Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 20.60 APTO 52-week low price stands at $1.81 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aptose Biosciences Inc. generated 59.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.33%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.71% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.62 and traded between $2.37 and $2.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IO's 50-day SMA is 1.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.34. The stock has a high of $11.01 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.04%, as 1.11M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.00% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Footprints Asset Management & Res… bought more IO shares, increasing its portfolio by 51.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Footprints Asset Management & Res… purchasing 351,253 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,030,273 shares of IO, with a total valuation of $1,308,447. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more IO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,329,169 worth of shares.

Similarly, Empery Asset Management LP increased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by 14.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 832,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,064 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation which are valued at $1,057,039. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,358 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 521,271 shares and is now valued at $662,014. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of ION Geophysical Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.