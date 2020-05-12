Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $453.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 678.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.01.

The shares of the company added by 39.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 49.92 million shares were traded which represents a -544.93% decline from the average session volume which is 7.74 million shares. UAVS had ended its last session trading at $1.06. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 UAVS 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.15.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. generated 718000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.93% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.26 and traded between $9.80 and $9.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EURN’s 50-day SMA is 10.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.11. The stock has a high of $13.21 for the year while the low is $7.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 52.16%, as 3.22M UAVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Euronav NV shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought more EURN shares, increasing its portfolio by 45.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 3,421,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,998,403 shares of EURN, with a total valuation of $124,061,986. Marshall Wace LLP meanwhile bought more EURN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,641,450 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thrivent Investment Management, I… increased its Euronav NV shares by 8.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,863,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 399,778 shares of Euronav NV which are valued at $54,854,753. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Euronav NV shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,532 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,560,111 shares and is now valued at $51,438,052.