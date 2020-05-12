Mixed Analyst Attention: The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

The shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $14 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Buy the CHEF stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Buy rating by CL King in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Jefferies was of a view that CHEF is Hold in its latest report on September 26, 2018. Loop Capital thinks that CHEF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 311.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.93.

The shares of the company added by 7.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.06 while ending the day at $14.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -71.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. CHEF had ended its last session trading at $13.64. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. currently has a market cap of $429.68 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.45, with a beta of 1.98. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CHEF 52-week low price stands at $3.55 while its 52-week high price is $42.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. generated 193.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 155.0%. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. has the potential to record -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. It started the day trading at $5.75 and traded between $4.76 and $5.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REPH’s 50-day SMA is 8.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.87. The stock has a high of $19.21 for the year while the low is $6.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.80%, as 1.23M CHEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.04% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 388.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more REPH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -18,605 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,226,401 shares of REPH, with a total valuation of $10,019,696.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by 19.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,018,862 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 165,862 shares of Recro Pharma Inc. which are valued at $8,324,103. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,010 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 890,960 shares and is now valued at $7,279,143. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Recro Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.