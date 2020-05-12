Mixed Analyst Attention: Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NTLA stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. ROTH Capital was of a view that NTLA is Neutral in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Wedbush thinks that NTLA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.83.

The shares of the company added by 14.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.22 while ending the day at $15.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a -126.64% decline from the average session volume which is 753720.0 shares. NTLA had ended its last session trading at $13.64. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 NTLA 52-week low price stands at $9.18 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intellia Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.72% to reach $13.24/share. It started the day trading at $7.48 and traded between $7.02 and $7.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IGT’s 50-day SMA is 6.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.05. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $3.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.18%, as 7.10M NTLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.69% of International Game Technology PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more IGT shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,854,996 shares of IGT, with a total valuation of $58,637,226. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more IGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,935,220 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,367,962 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,379 shares of International Game Technology PLC which are valued at $37,889,374. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,004,288 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,339,285 shares and is now valued at $37,718,746. Following these latest developments, around 52.04% of International Game Technology PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.