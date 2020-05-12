Mixed Analyst Attention: Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

The shares of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $58 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Datadog Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Neutral the DDOG stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on March 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Needham was of a view that DDOG is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Needham thinks that DDOG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 11, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is 6.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.79.

The shares of the company added by 7.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $52.60 while ending the day at $55.69. During the trading session, a total of 9.79 million shares were traded which represents a -161.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.74 million shares. DDOG had ended its last session trading at $51.73. Datadog Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 DDOG 52-week low price stands at $27.55 while its 52-week high price is $52.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Datadog Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $9.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.56% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $9.90 and traded between $7.69 and $7.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACEL's 50-day SMA is 8.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.47. The stock has a high of $13.35 for the year while the low is $5.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.42%, as 1.34M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Accel Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 225.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fairview Capital Investment Manag… bought more ACEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 111.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fairview Capital Investment Manag… purchasing 3,021,778 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,728,078 shares of ACEL, with a total valuation of $42,960,585. Crescent Park Management LP meanwhile bought more ACEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,512,730 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 6.60% of Accel Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.