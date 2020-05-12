Mixed Analyst Attention: Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX), Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

The shares of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BSMX is Neutral in its latest report on February 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BSMX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.34.

The shares of the company added by 9.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.755 while ending the day at $3.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a -333.09% decline from the average session volume which is 550070.0 shares. BSMX had ended its last session trading at $2.83. BSMX 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $8.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.22 and traded between $0.20 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NE’s 50-day SMA is 0.2842 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0226. The stock has a high of $2.65 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.38%, as 25.74M BSMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.21% of Noble Corporation plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -442,022 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,813,966 shares of NE, with a total valuation of $9,571,631.

Similarly, Firefly Value Partners LP increased its Noble Corporation plc shares by 4.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,708,790 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,011,934 shares of Noble Corporation plc which are valued at $5,904,285. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Noble Corporation plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 271,531 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,041,281 shares and is now valued at $5,730,733. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Noble Corporation plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.