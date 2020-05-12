Mixed Analyst Attention: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.58.

The shares of the company added by 11.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.93 while ending the day at $3.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -101.81% decline from the average session volume which is 964480.0 shares. BBAR had ended its last session trading at $3.16. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 1.06. BBAR 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $12.58.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.58%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.74% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.00 and traded between $0.912 and $0.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPI’s 50-day SMA is 0.6068 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9370. The stock has a high of $3.66 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.15%, as 20.96M BBAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.55% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LPI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -448,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,995,134 shares of LPI, with a total valuation of $10,258,151. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,658,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,969,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 288,360 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. which are valued at $5,308,489. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,304,326 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,705,031 shares and is now valued at $4,447,912. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.