Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

The shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Supervielle S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SUPV is Underperform in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SUPV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.45.

The shares of the company added by 16.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.67 while ending the day at $2.12. During the trading session, a total of 772274.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.59% decline from the average session volume which is 704700.0 shares. SUPV had ended its last session trading at $1.82. SUPV 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $9.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.04%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated STWD as Initiated on September 21, 2018, with its price target of $23 suggesting that STWD could surge by 37.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.57% to reach $20.79/share. It started the day trading at $13.76 and traded between $13.05 and $13.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STWD’s 50-day SMA is 13.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.81. The stock has a high of $26.33 for the year while the low is $7.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 111.17%, as 14.62M SUPV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 543,306 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,672,273 shares of STWD, with a total valuation of $273,390,798. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more STWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,318,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares by 8.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,158,978 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 460,905 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $63,129,525. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,194 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,179,781 shares and is now valued at $42,842,755. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.