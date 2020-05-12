Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

The shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Editas Medicine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on September 21, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that EDIT is Buy in its latest report on May 15, 2018. CLSA thinks that EDIT is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.41 while ending the day at $27.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -97.1% decline from the average session volume which is 969110.0 shares. EDIT had ended its last session trading at $24.71. Editas Medicine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 EDIT 52-week low price stands at $14.01 while its 52-week high price is $34.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Editas Medicine Inc. generated 238.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Editas Medicine Inc. has the potential to record -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Citigroup also rated PEB as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that PEB could surge by 20.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.84% to reach $13.15/share. It started the day trading at $11.19 and traded between $10.35 and $10.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEB’s 50-day SMA is 11.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.53. The stock has a high of $32.03 for the year while the low is $5.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.22%, as 8.57M EDIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.54% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PEB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 67,161 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,291,656 shares of PEB, with a total valuation of $210,086,134. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PEB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $174,731,585 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by 2.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,664,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -200,594 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust which are valued at $72,575,076. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 233,011 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,305,312 shares and is now valued at $68,664,848. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.