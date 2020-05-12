Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

The shares of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ardelyx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the ARDX stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on April 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Jefferies was of a view that ARDX is Buy in its latest report on August 24, 2018. Leerink Partners thinks that ARDX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 284.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.19.

The shares of the company added by 9.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.34 while ending the day at $8.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -56.5% decline from the average session volume which is 859710.0 shares. ARDX had ended its last session trading at $7.38. Ardelyx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.80 ARDX 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $8.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ardelyx Inc. generated 105.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -64.0%. Ardelyx Inc. has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Odeon also rated SITC as Initiated on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that SITC could surge by 37.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $8.31/share. It started the day trading at $5.56 and traded between $5.13 and $5.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SITC’s 50-day SMA is 6.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.14. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $3.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.06%, as 3.47M ARDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.12% of SITE Centers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cohen & Steers Capital Management… sold more SITC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cohen & Steers Capital Management… selling -1,038,552 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,014,766 shares of SITC, with a total valuation of $161,586,931. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SITC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,331,654 worth of shares.

Similarly, Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by 10.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,005,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,208,966 shares of SITE Centers Corp. which are valued at $52,127,863. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 223,868 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,994,000 shares and is now valued at $46,858,740. Following these latest developments, around 17.40% of SITE Centers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.