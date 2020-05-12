Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

The shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Janney was of a view that AGTC is Buy in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Stifel thinks that AGTC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.45.

The shares of the company added by 14.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.05 while ending the day at $4.66. During the trading session, a total of 507619.0 shares were traded which represents a -52.47% decline from the average session volume which is 332940.0 shares. AGTC had ended its last session trading at $4.08. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 AGTC 52-week low price stands at $2.29 while its 52-week high price is $10.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation generated 18.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 234.04%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has the potential to record -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Citigroup also rated VNO as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that VNO could surge by 28.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.77% to reach $51.08/share. It started the day trading at $38.90 and traded between $36.68 and $36.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNO’s 50-day SMA is 40.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.07. The stock has a high of $68.68 for the year while the low is $27.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.24%, as 9.23M AGTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.90% of Vornado Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VNO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 300,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,631,394 shares of VNO, with a total valuation of $1,000,532,777. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more VNO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $652,833,856 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Vornado Realty Trust shares by 6.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,160,595 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -812,724 shares of Vornado Realty Trust which are valued at $404,125,145. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vornado Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,960 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,984,909 shares and is now valued at $397,763,555. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Vornado Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.