Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

The shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on December 10, 2019, to Neutral the ABEO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Mizuho was of a view that ABEO is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2019. Mizuho thinks that ABEO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.32.

The shares of the company added by 20.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.70 while ending the day at $3.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a -90.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. ABEO had ended its last session trading at $2.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 ABEO 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Abeona Therapeutics Inc. generated 40.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -206.25%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.34% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.815 and traded between $10.98 and $11.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHLB’s 50-day SMA is 16.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.90. The stock has a high of $33.72 for the year while the low is $11.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 598029.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.31%, as 530,392 ABEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 378.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BHLB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -133,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,272,855 shares of BHLB, with a total valuation of $93,214,625. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BHLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,466,934 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,130,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,164 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $61,373,479. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,346 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,516,865 shares and is now valued at $22,540,614. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.