Is There A Value in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) And Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

The shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on January 19, 2016. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sphere 3D Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2015, to Buy the ANY stock while also putting a $8 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 487.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.11.

The shares of the company added by 36.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.37 while ending the day at $1.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -891.15% decline from the average session volume which is 137050.0 shares. ANY had ended its last session trading at $1.42. Sphere 3D Corp. currently has a market cap of $6.69 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.44, with a beta of 1.55. ANY 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The Sphere 3D Corp. generated 129000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.52%.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. DA Davidson also rated PINS as Downgrade on May 06, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that PINS could surge by 16.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.96% to reach $22.17/share. It started the day trading at $19.32 and traded between $18.5701 and $18.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PINS’s 50-day SMA is 16.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.64. The stock has a high of $36.83 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.67%, as 22.43M ANY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of Pinterest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PINS shares, increasing its portfolio by 88.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 11,068,180 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,592,453 shares of PINS, with a total valuation of $364,267,474. Flossbach von Storch AG meanwhile bought more PINS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,034,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by 9,414.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,835,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,606,054 shares of Pinterest Inc. which are valued at $337,141,000. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,525,009 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,253,455 shares and is now valued at $250,953,345. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Pinterest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.