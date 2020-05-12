Is There A Value in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) And Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Neutral the OMI stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OMI is Neutral in its latest report on April 10, 2019. UBS thinks that OMI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $6.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 198.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.76 while ending the day at $7.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a 4.31% incline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $6.75. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 92.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.87 and traded between $1.50 and $1.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIOT’s 50-day SMA is 1.0341 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4721. The stock has a high of $4.88 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.29%, as 5.43M OMI shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 832,926 shares of RIOT, with a total valuation of $693,827. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RIOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $497,446 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Riot Blockchain Inc. shares by 4.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 270,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,000 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. which are valued at $225,327. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Riot Blockchain Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 64,626 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 204,626 shares and is now valued at $170,453. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.