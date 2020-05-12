Is There A Value in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) And Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

The shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nine Energy Service Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that NINE is Neutral in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Citigroup thinks that NINE is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 328.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.98.

The shares of the company added by 15.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.3301 while ending the day at $1.63. During the trading session, a total of 594822.0 shares were traded which represents a -58.1% decline from the average session volume which is 376220.0 shares. NINE had ended its last session trading at $1.41. Nine Energy Service Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 NINE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $22.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nine Energy Service Inc. generated 92.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 158.82%. Nine Energy Service Inc. has the potential to record -2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Citigroup also rated WRI as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $14.50 suggesting that WRI could surge by 22.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.62% to reach $21.35/share. It started the day trading at $17.37 and traded between $16.25 and $16.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRI’s 50-day SMA is 17.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.53. The stock has a high of $32.17 for the year while the low is $12.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.07%, as 2.97M NINE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 168,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,851,811 shares of WRI, with a total valuation of $257,601,633. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,966,916 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Weingarten Realty Investors shares by 9.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,095,282 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -636,240 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors which are valued at $87,954,919. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Weingarten Realty Investors shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,631,746 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,052,427 shares and is now valued at $87,336,522. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Weingarten Realty Investors stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.