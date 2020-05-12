Is There A Value in LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) And MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

The shares of LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LiqTech International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 01, 2019, to Buy the LIQT stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Not Rated rating by Wm Smith in its report released on April 07, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.72.

The shares of the company added by 23.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.3836 while ending the day at $5.30. During the trading session, a total of 787032.0 shares were traded which represents a -340.54% decline from the average session volume which is 178650.0 shares. LIQT had ended its last session trading at $4.28. LiqTech International Inc. currently has a market cap of $95.98 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1766.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 70.67, with a beta of 0.99. LiqTech International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 LIQT 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $10.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LiqTech International Inc. generated 9.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. LiqTech International Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Northland Capital also rated MGI as Upgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that MGI could down by -52.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.17% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.65 and traded between $1.52 and $1.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGI’s 50-day SMA is 1.5186 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7957. The stock has a high of $6.70 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.01%, as 3.94M LIQT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.69% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,642,886 shares of MGI, with a total valuation of $3,462,181. Beach Point Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more MGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,191,153 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by 23.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,566,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,174 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. which are valued at $2,052,405. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,435 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,286,068 shares and is now valued at $1,684,749. Following these latest developments, around 17.60% of MoneyGram International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.