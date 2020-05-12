Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)?

The shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VBI Vaccines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Buy the VBIV stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2016. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $6. Noble Financial was of a view that VBIV is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 235.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.88.

The shares of the company added by 14.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.34 while ending the day at $1.56. During the trading session, a total of 12.77 million shares were traded which represents a -119.12% decline from the average session volume which is 5.83 million shares. VBIV had ended its last session trading at $1.36. VBIV 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $2.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The VBI Vaccines Inc. generated 35.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -160.0%. VBI Vaccines Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. DA Davidson also rated AFIN as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AFIN could surge by 43.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.70% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.46 and traded between $6.915 and $6.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFIN’s 50-day SMA is 7.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.83. The stock has a high of $15.18 for the year while the low is $4.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.08%, as 3.15M VBIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 699.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 661,609 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,903,242 shares of AFIN, with a total valuation of $99,395,263. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,221,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by 2.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,329,922 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -98,013 shares of American Finance Trust Inc. which are valued at $20,812,013. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,729 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,757,120 shares and is now valued at $10,982,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of American Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.