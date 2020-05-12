Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)?

The shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 31, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2015, to Buy the QTNT stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on February 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 248.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.83.

The shares of the company added by 12.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.655 while ending the day at $8.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -47.43% decline from the average session volume which is 851430.0 shares. QTNT had ended its last session trading at $7.41. Quotient Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 QTNT 52-week low price stands at $2.39 while its 52-week high price is $11.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Limited generated 4.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.81%. Quotient Limited has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Citigroup also rated SEAS as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that SEAS could surge by 24.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.07% to reach $18.55/share. It started the day trading at $14.62 and traded between $13.85 and $13.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAS’s 50-day SMA is 13.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.24. The stock has a high of $36.96 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.33%, as 7.44M QTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.31% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.31, while the P/B ratio is 5.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hill Path Capital LP sold more SEAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hill Path Capital LP selling -6,039,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,165,586 shares of SEAS, with a total valuation of $233,244,758. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,421,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by 41.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,510,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,857,753 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $60,729,292. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,845 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,835,295 shares and is now valued at $31,244,951. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.