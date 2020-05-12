Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)?

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the PING stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. William Blair was of a view that PING is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that PING is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.42.

The shares of the company added by 11.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.50 while ending the day at $28.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -78.53% decline from the average session volume which is 744540.0 shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $25.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 PING 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 169.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $2.82 and traded between $2.635 and $2.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNP’s 50-day SMA is 2.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.23. The stock has a high of $4.77 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 330664.91 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.45%, as 500,792 PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.50% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kopernik Global Investors LLC sold more TNP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kopernik Global Investors LLC selling -1,396,545 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,187,698 shares of TNP, with a total valuation of $13,651,895. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA meanwhile sold more TNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,610,653 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by 19.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,447,063 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 555,624 shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited which are valued at $11,237,425. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,740,562 shares and is now valued at $8,934,232. Following these latest developments, around 33.30% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.