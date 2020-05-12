Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)?

The shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novavax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 27, 2019, to Buy the NVAX stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Underweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 0.25. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that NVAX is Buy in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that NVAX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 592.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.88.

The shares of the company added by 30.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.62 while ending the day at $24.50. During the trading session, a total of 19.04 million shares were traded which represents a -141.02% decline from the average session volume which is 7.9 million shares. NVAX had ended its last session trading at $18.73. NVAX 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $26.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Novavax Inc. generated 81.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -94.69%. Novavax Inc. has the potential to record -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Investec published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.04% to reach $2.45/share. It started the day trading at $1.47 and traded between $1.35 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOS’s 50-day SMA is 1.1894 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.7636. The stock has a high of $7.55 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.45%, as 18.95M NVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.48% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more KOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -9,016,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,442,452 shares of KOS, with a total valuation of $43,404,437. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more KOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,028,058 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by 5.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,239,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,755,770 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. which are valued at $27,094,210. In the same vein, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem… decreased its Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 404,267 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,072,940 shares and is now valued at $25,153,354. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.