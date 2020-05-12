Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)?

The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avaya Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Overweight the AVYA stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $18. Barclays was of a view that AVYA is Overweight in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AVYA is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.18.

The shares of the company added by 21.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.52 while ending the day at $12.75. During the trading session, a total of 11.57 million shares were traded which represents a -301.76% decline from the average session volume which is 2.88 million shares. AVYA had ended its last session trading at $10.47. Avaya Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AVYA 52-week low price stands at $6.13 while its 52-week high price is $16.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avaya Holdings Corp. generated 766.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.92%. Avaya Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.28% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $11.27 and traded between $10.60 and $10.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADTN’s 50-day SMA is 8.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.55. The stock has a high of $16.99 for the year while the low is $4.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1071805.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.29%, as 757,874 AVYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.25% of ADTRAN Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 415.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ADTN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -179,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,011,382 shares of ADTN, with a total valuation of $53,847,414. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ADTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,434,696 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ADTRAN Inc. shares by 1.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,565,669 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -62,345 shares of ADTRAN Inc. which are valued at $27,384,338. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its ADTRAN Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 137,957 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,271,317 shares and is now valued at $25,123,715. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of ADTRAN Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.