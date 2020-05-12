Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)?

The shares of Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $27 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zogenix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Buy the ZGNX stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on October 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Guggenheim was of a view that ZGNX is Buy in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that ZGNX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.23.

The shares of the company added by 7.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.35 while ending the day at $27.61. During the trading session, a total of 710637.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. ZGNX had ended its last session trading at $25.68. Zogenix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 ZGNX 52-week low price stands at $16.65 while its 52-week high price is $57.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zogenix Inc. generated 269.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.14%. Zogenix Inc. has the potential to record -3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $14.77 and traded between $12.71 and $12.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHK’s 50-day SMA is 30.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.77. The stock has a high of $566.00 for the year while the low is $12.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -43.56%, as 3.58M ZGNX shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CHK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 779,102 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 163,300,973 shares of CHK, with a total valuation of $28,251,068. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,950,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by 108.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 104,751,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,501,213 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation which are valued at $18,122,025. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,186,035 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 44,605,620 shares and is now valued at $7,716,772. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.