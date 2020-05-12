Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE), Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)?

The shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $22 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Lovesac Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Buy the LOVE stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on April 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Odeon was of a view that LOVE is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Stifel thinks that LOVE is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 311.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.40.

The shares of the company added by 20.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.01 while ending the day at $16.44. During the trading session, a total of 746958.0 shares were traded which represents a -79.81% decline from the average session volume which is 415410.0 shares. LOVE had ended its last session trading at $13.69. The Lovesac Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 LOVE 52-week low price stands at $3.99 while its 52-week high price is $46.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Lovesac Company generated 48.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 281.08%. The Lovesac Company has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on November 13, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. It started the day trading at $0.18 and traded between $0.17 and $0.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.1372 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.1951. The stock has a high of $0.72 for the year while the low is $0.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.31%, as 2.60M LOVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.96% of Enservco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cross River Management LLC sold more ENSV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cross River Management LLC selling -74,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,292,892 shares of ENSV, with a total valuation of $1,438,268. AWM Investment Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more ENSV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $297,188 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hunter Associates Investment Mana… decreased its Enservco Corporation shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,330,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,000 shares of Enservco Corporation which are valued at $155,685. Following these latest developments, around 16.19% of Enservco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.