Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)?

The shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that MTNB is Buy in its latest report on June 26, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.30.

The shares of the company added by 11.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.70 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 4.87 million shares were traded which represents a -160.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. MTNB had ended its last session trading at $0.68. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.70 MTNB 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $2.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. generated 22.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.33% to reach $26.17/share. It started the day trading at $20.41 and traded between $19.13 and $19.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPBI’s 50-day SMA is 19.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.27. The stock has a high of $34.90 for the year while the low is $13.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.39%, as 3.28M MTNB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 597.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PPBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -77,901 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,129,912 shares of PPBI, with a total valuation of $153,167,542. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PPBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,580,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by 13.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,018,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -605,317 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $75,700,043. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,886 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,537,220 shares and is now valued at $66,641,225. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.