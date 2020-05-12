Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)?

The shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 25, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 887.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.15.

The shares of the company added by 66.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.76 while ending the day at $3.95. During the trading session, a total of 57.34 million shares were traded which represents a -6507.69% decline from the average session volume which is 867760.0 shares. APOP had ended its last session trading at $2.37. APOP 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $6.89.

The Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. generated 5.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GES as Reiterated on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GES could surge by 27.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $10.60/share. It started the day trading at $7.99 and traded between $7.52 and $7.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GES’s 50-day SMA is 8.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.28. The stock has a high of $23.58 for the year while the low is $3.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.84%, as 8.65M APOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.72% of Guess’ Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -823,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,745,167 shares of GES, with a total valuation of $65,974,781. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,905,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by 5.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,543,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -328,594 shares of Guess’ Inc. which are valued at $37,528,039. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 547,879 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,414,600 shares and is now valued at $29,886,842. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Guess’ Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.