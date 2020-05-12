Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)?

The shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Myriad Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2019, to Neutral the MYGN stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Needham was of a view that MYGN is Hold in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Cowen thinks that MYGN is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.96.

The shares of the company added by 8.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.895 while ending the day at $15.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a -106.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. MYGN had ended its last session trading at $14.62. Myriad Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 MYGN 52-week low price stands at $9.24 while its 52-week high price is $48.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Myriad Genetics Inc. generated 121.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 287.5%. Myriad Genetics Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.4195 and traded between $0.35 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USWS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4982 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5874. The stock has a high of $7.99 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 769864.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.88%, as 601,418 MYGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.66% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.39% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCW Asset Management Co. LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,004,039 shares of USWS, with a total valuation of $3,001,212. BlackRock Capital Investment Advi… meanwhile sold more USWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,295,986 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southpaw Asset Management LP increased its U.S. Well Services Inc. shares by 134.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,934,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,109,422 shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. which are valued at $580,301. Following these latest developments, around 7.70% of U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.