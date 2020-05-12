Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)?

The shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $83 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moderna Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Neutral the MRNA stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that MRNA is Buy in its latest report on April 05, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 479.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is 11.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.27.

The shares of the company added by 12.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $59.1401 while ending the day at $66.90. During the trading session, a total of 34.69 million shares were traded which represents a -95.19% decline from the average session volume which is 17.77 million shares. MRNA had ended its last session trading at $59.25. Moderna Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 MRNA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $59.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moderna Inc. generated 392.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.14%. Moderna Inc. has the potential to record -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.95% to reach $29.20/share. It started the day trading at $23.30 and traded between $21.21 and $21.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABCB’s 50-day SMA is 24.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.56. The stock has a high of $44.90 for the year while the low is $17.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.91%, as 1.85M MRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.09% of Ameris Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 509.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ABCB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -262,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,921,600 shares of ABCB, with a total valuation of $211,977,216. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ABCB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,401,093 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ameris Bancorp shares by 6.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,116,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -204,632 shares of Ameris Bancorp which are valued at $74,047,731. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Ameris Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 233,132 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,484,508 shares and is now valued at $59,031,910. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Ameris Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.