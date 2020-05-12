Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)?

The shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ImmunoGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the IMGN stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Cowen was of a view that IMGN is Outperform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that IMGN is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.86.

The shares of the company added by 11.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.81 while ending the day at $4.36. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a 18.24% incline from the average session volume which is 3.42 million shares. IMGN had ended its last session trading at $3.91. IMGN 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $7.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ImmunoGen Inc. generated 247.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.59%. ImmunoGen Inc. has the potential to record -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.51% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.70 and traded between $15.55 and $15.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTH’s 50-day SMA is 16.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.06. The stock has a high of $26.28 for the year while the low is $11.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.51%, as 1.97M IMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 646.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HTH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -209,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,337,361 shares of HTH, with a total valuation of $95,820,898. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more HTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,998,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares by 0.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,463,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,521 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. which are valued at $67,490,902. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,198,621 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,547,671 shares and is now valued at $53,640,786. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.