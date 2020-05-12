Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1459.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.95.

The shares of the company added by 38.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.6299 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 29.13 million shares were traded which represents a -619.22% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. GNUS had ended its last session trading at $0.58. Genius Brands International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GNUS 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $2.04.

The Genius Brands International Inc. generated 305000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.94% to reach $95.44/share. It started the day trading at $84.77 and traded between $80.57 and $80.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYI’s 50-day SMA is 86.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.71. The stock has a high of $144.17 for the year while the low is $67.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.15%, as 1.88M GNUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 454.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AYI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 50,979 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,913,426 shares of AYI, with a total valuation of $335,224,071. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $287,759,009 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … decreased its Acuity Brands Inc. shares by 26.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,935,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -683,849 shares of Acuity Brands Inc. which are valued at $165,818,401. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… decreased its Acuity Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 56,830 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,593,189 shares and is now valued at $136,472,570. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Acuity Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.