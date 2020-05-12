Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)?

The shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2018. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $16 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.58.

The shares of the company added by 15.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.9404 while ending the day at $1.09. During the trading session, a total of 8.26 million shares were traded which represents a -1596.32% decline from the average session volume which is 486920.0 shares. FRSX had ended its last session trading at $0.94. FRSX 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.94.

The Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. generated 4.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.62% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.36 and traded between $7.58 and $8.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OEC’s 50-day SMA is 8.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.86. The stock has a high of $21.87 for the year while the low is $5.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 223901.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.83%, as 166,068 FRSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.37% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.67, while the P/B ratio is 2.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 833.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more OEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 157,113 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,959,810 shares of OEC, with a total valuation of $59,380,183. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more OEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,621,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by 14.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,081,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 645,987 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. which are valued at $37,910,556. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,097,796 shares and is now valued at $30,569,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.