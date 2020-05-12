Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 563.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.76.

The shares of the company added by 24.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.80 while ending the day at $3.45. During the trading session, a total of 4.8 million shares were traded which represents a -205.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. CREX had ended its last session trading at $2.78. Creative Realities Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CREX 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $4.36.

The Creative Realities Inc. generated 2.53 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Piper Sandler also rated PXD as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $63 suggesting that PXD could surge by 21.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.17% to reach $107.06/share. It started the day trading at $88.75 and traded between $84.44 and $84.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PXD’s 50-day SMA is 78.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 120.11. The stock has a high of $159.01 for the year while the low is $48.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.09%, as 5.26M CREX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PXD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -65,045 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,075,941 shares of PXD, with a total valuation of $917,277,261. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PXD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $866,902,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by 3.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,394,206 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,513 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company which are valued at $588,853,551. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 255,379 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,327,686 shares and is now valued at $584,187,173. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.