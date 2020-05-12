Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)?

The shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2017, to Buy the BLPH stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 20, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on March 22, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. FBR Capital was of a view that BLPH is Outperform in its latest report on July 27, 2015. FBR Capital thinks that BLPH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 536.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.65.

The shares of the company added by 19.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.26 while ending the day at $20.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -14.14% decline from the average session volume which is 984700.0 shares. BLPH had ended its last session trading at $17.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BLPH 52-week low price stands at $3.19 while its 52-week high price is $26.00.

The Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. generated 9.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated ELY as Resumed on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ELY could surge by 20.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.47% to reach $16.45/share. It started the day trading at $13.76 and traded between $12.905 and $13.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELY’s 50-day SMA is 11.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.72. The stock has a high of $22.33 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.87%, as 12.30M BLPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.85% of Callaway Golf Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ELY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -304,146 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,892,763 shares of ELY, with a total valuation of $131,764,038. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,056,473 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by 7.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,293,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -562,676 shares of Callaway Golf Company which are valued at $74,537,199. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,656 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,361,973 shares and is now valued at $65,019,364. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Callaway Golf Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.