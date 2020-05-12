Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)?

The shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Janney in its latest research note that was published on April 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agile Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 29, 2018, to Buy the AGRX stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 26, 2017. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that AGRX is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AGRX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 714.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.75.

The shares of the company added by 10.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.66 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 2.67 million shares were traded which represents a 28.2% incline from the average session volume which is 3.72 million shares. AGRX had ended its last session trading at $2.59. Agile Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 33.70 AGRX 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $4.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Agile Therapeutics Inc. generated 93.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.89 and traded between $0.7809 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSLT’s 50-day SMA is 0.7472 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2550. The stock has a high of $3.88 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.89%, as 3.14M AGRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of Castlight Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 547.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CSLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 121,058 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,465,419 shares of CSLT, with a total valuation of $11,904,498. Raging Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CSLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,536,203 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by 1.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,608,974 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -95,885 shares of Castlight Health Inc. which are valued at $4,778,288. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,199,622 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,137,800 shares and is now valued at $3,714,629. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Castlight Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.