Is It Crazy To Buy Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) And Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seres Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Buy the MCRB stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 13, 2017. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 04, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. FBR & Co. was of a view that MCRB is Outperform in its latest report on February 01, 2017. FBR Capital thinks that MCRB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.42.

The shares of the company added by 12.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.65 while ending the day at $5.18. During the trading session, a total of 991261.0 shares were traded which represents a -219.63% decline from the average session volume which is 310130.0 shares. MCRB had ended its last session trading at $4.60. MCRB 52-week low price stands at $2.02 while its 52-week high price is $4.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seres Therapeutics Inc. generated 54.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. BofA/Merrill also rated SONO as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SONO could surge by 29.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.97% to reach $13.79/share. It started the day trading at $10.46 and traded between $9.52 and $9.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 9.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.59. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $6.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.33%, as 3.46M MCRB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.75% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,366,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,671,055 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $48,090,546. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,388,087 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Sonos Inc. shares by 65.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 885,810 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $18,991,808. In the same vein, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 653,998 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,783,253 shares and is now valued at $15,121,985. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.