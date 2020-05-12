Is It Crazy To Buy Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) And Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

The shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2018, to Buy the OVID stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.08.

The shares of the company added by 7.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.66 while ending the day at $3.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -129.83% decline from the average session volume which is 594010.0 shares. OVID had ended its last session trading at $3.67. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 OVID 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $5.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ovid Therapeutics Inc. generated 27.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.11%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 17, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $19.75 and traded between $16.455 and $17.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SALT’s 50-day SMA is 23.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.70. The stock has a high of $72.30 for the year while the low is $16.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 213997.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.91%, as 314,384 OVID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.69% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 107.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.36% over the last six months.

Sippican Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more SALT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 37.00% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.