Is It Crazy To Buy Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) And Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NBR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that NBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.97.

The shares of the company added by 23.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.17 while ending the day at $17.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -208.92% decline from the average session volume which is 392510.0 shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $14.12. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NBR 52-week low price stands at $9.79 while its 52-week high price is $197.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$19.86 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 480.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$12.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.22%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -91.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Raymond James also rated WBS as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that WBS could surge by 11.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.18% to reach $27.45/share. It started the day trading at $25.30 and traded between $24.08 and $24.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBS’s 50-day SMA is 25.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.25. The stock has a high of $54.04 for the year while the low is $18.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.76%, as 2.29M NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Webster Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 398,914 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,700,399 shares of WBS, with a total valuation of $245,039,137. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,539,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by 3.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,617,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -270,834 shares of Webster Financial Corporation which are valued at $174,443,452. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,361 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,037,011 shares and is now valued at $69,547,552. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Webster Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.